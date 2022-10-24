EFOI (Energy Focus Inc.) climbed 21.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.62, up 21.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6309 and dropped to $0.4289 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, EFOI has traded in a range of $0.39-$6.12.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -20.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.50%. With a float of $8.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.21, operating margin of -88.47, and the pretax margin is -79.95.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -79.94 while generating a return on equity of -150.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 3.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1813. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5697 in the near term. At $0.6995, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3701, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3003. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1705.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.73 million has total of 9,190K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,870 K in contrast with the sum of -7,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,480 K and last quarter income was -2,490 K.