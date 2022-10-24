eMagin Corporation (EMAN) average volume reaches $228.26K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 21, 2022, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) opened at $0.80, higher 8.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for EMAN have ranged from $0.55 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.80% at the time writing. With a float of $75.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.63, operating margin of -38.25, and the pretax margin is -19.99.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eMagin Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 3,087. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 41,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CFO sold 2,558 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,703. This insider now owns 36,666 shares in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -19.99 while generating a return on equity of -30.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eMagin Corporation (EMAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9079. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9545 in the near term. At $1.0069, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0842. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8248, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7475. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6951.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Key Stats

There are currently 76,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,050 K according to its annual income of -5,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,160 K and its income totaled -1,440 K.