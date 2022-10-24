Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) average volume reaches $780.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 21, 2022, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) opened at $47.45, lower -3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.71 and dropped to $45.19 before settling in for the closing price of $49.39. Price fluctuations for EHC have ranged from $42.16 to $59.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.60% at the time writing. With a float of $97.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.20 million.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.60, operating margin of +15.75, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Encompass Health Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 1,088,909. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 20,449 shares at a rate of $53.25, taking the stock ownership to the 440,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $66.48, making the entire transaction worth $66,480. This insider now owns 3,436 shares in total.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02 while generating a return on equity of 23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Encompass Health Corporation, EHC], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.15. The third major resistance level sits at $50.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.03.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Key Stats

There are currently 99,778K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,122 M according to its annual income of 412,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,331 M and its income totaled 48,700 K.