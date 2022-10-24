Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 21, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $4.16, that was -9.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $3.97 – $22.10.

With a float of $111.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 86,808. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,623,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $5.46, making the entire transaction worth $88,805. This insider now owns 1,639,747 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 44.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

The latest stats from [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 137,043K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 568.67 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 980 K while its last quarter net income were -6,180 K.