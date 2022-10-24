Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.02% last month.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $78.00, soaring 7.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.179 and dropped to $76.4418 before settling in for the closing price of $76.58. Within the past 52 weeks, EEFT’s price has moved between $71.60 and $149.92.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.10%. With a float of $47.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.40 million.

In an organization with 8800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.84, operating margin of +7.43, and the pretax margin is +4.53.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 107,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $107.95, taking the stock ownership to the 49,000 shares.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.69) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s (EEFT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.09. However, in the short run, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.40. Second resistance stands at $84.62. The third major resistance level sits at $87.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.22. The third support level lies at $72.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 49,581K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,995 M and income totals 70,730 K. The company made 843,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 57,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.