Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) posted a 6.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) stock priced at $34.16, up 3.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.08 and dropped to $33.39 before settling in for the closing price of $33.87. AQUA’s price has ranged from $30.44 to $49.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.00%. With a float of $120.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.34 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.55, operating margin of +7.38, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.14% during the next five years compared to 32.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., AQUA], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.81. The third major resistance level sits at $36.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.46.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.28 billion, the company has a total of 121,487K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,464 M while annual income is 51,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 439,330 K while its latest quarter income was 17,560 K.