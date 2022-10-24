First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) average volume reaches $6.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $7.83, up 7.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.475 and dropped to $7.77 before settling in for the closing price of $7.84. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $6.31-$14.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -550.00%. With a float of $236.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.76 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 9.75%, while institutional ownership is 34.83%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -550.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 7.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.49. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.39. Second resistance stands at $8.54. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.49.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.22 billion has total of 262,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 584,120 K in contrast with the sum of -4,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 159,440 K and last quarter income was -84,050 K.