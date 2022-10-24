Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,030 M

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.9325, down -4.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9325 and dropped to $0.825 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has traded in a range of $0.86-$3.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.40%. With a float of $254.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9015 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3660, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6608. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9317 in the near term. At $0.9833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8292, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7783. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7267.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 229.66 million has total of 257,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,030 M in contrast with the sum of -487,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,290 K and last quarter income was -7,440 K.