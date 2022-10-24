GFI (Gold Fields Limited) climbed 4.96 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 21, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) opened at $7.71, higher 4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.04 and dropped to $7.70 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Price fluctuations for GFI have ranged from $7.03 to $17.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $884.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Looking closely at Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.06. Second resistance stands at $8.17. The third major resistance level sits at $8.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.48.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are currently 891,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,195 M according to its annual income of 789,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,100 K and its income totaled -360,800 K.