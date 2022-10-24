Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,827 M

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.88, soaring 5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.31 and dropped to $27.50 before settling in for the closing price of $27.59. Within the past 52 weeks, GPRE’s price has moved between $26.09 and $44.27.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -3.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.40%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 859 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.33, operating margin of +6.37, and the pretax margin is -1.40.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 2,567,666. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,226 shares at a rate of $39.98, taking the stock ownership to the 29,766 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 for $41.38, making the entire transaction worth $82,750. This insider now owns 70,747 shares in total.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.92. This company achieved a net margin of -2.14 while generating a return on equity of -8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -48.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Green Plains Inc.’s (GPRE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.18 in the near term. At $29.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.58.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.78 billion based on 58,092K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,827 M and income totals -65,990 K. The company made 1,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.