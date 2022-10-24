Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.8 million

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $2.67, up 6.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.625 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has traded in a range of $1.93-$5.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 603.20%. With a float of $433.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38459 employees.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Looking closely at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 617,298K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,806 M in contrast with the sum of -69,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,998 M and last quarter income was 77,857 K.