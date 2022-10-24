Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) last year’s performance of 15.61% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 21, 2022, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) trading session started at the price of $4.75, that was 1.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.82 and dropped to $4.64 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. A 52-week range for HLX has been $2.47 – $5.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -612.70%. With a float of $142.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1327 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.28, operating margin of -7.12, and the pretax margin is -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Looking closely at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. However, in the short run, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.81. Second resistance stands at $4.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

There are 151,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 745.93 million. As of now, sales total 674,730 K while income totals -61,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 162,610 K while its last quarter net income were -29,700 K.