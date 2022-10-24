Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 312,610 K

On October 21, 2022, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $5.59, higher 4.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.95 and dropped to $5.59 before settling in for the closing price of $5.64. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $4.81 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 819.10% at the time writing. With a float of $121.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.30 million.

In an organization with 2083 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.84. Second resistance stands at $5.91. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.44.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 436,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 312,610 K and its income totaled 70,640 K.