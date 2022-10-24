Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is expecting 3.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $1.83, up 5.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has traded in a range of $1.27-$16.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -368.30%. With a float of $181.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 6.73%, while institutional ownership is 14.85%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.51 million, its volume of 6.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5180. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8666 in the near term. At $1.9033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9566. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7766, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6866.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 538.78 million has total of 195,207K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 138,650 K in contrast with the sum of -58,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,340 K and last quarter income was -68,970 K.