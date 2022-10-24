Investors finally get a glimpse of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

On October 21, 2022, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) opened at $54.79, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.55 and dropped to $52.90 before settling in for the closing price of $55.29. Price fluctuations for FIVN have ranged from $50.88 to $168.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 30.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.50% at the time writing. With a float of $69.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2138 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.24, operating margin of -8.25, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 196,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $78.67, taking the stock ownership to the 11,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 820 for $90.74, making the entire transaction worth $74,411. This insider now owns 14,752 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.25% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.01 in the near term. At $55.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.06. The third support level lies at $51.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 70,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 609,590 K according to its annual income of -53,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,380 K and its income totaled -23,670 K.