Investors finally get a glimpse of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) volume hitting the figure of 1.43 million.

October 21, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) trading session started at the price of $4.16, that was -8.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. A 52-week range for GENI has been $2.20 – $19.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.80%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Sports Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.18. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.15. Second resistance stands at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are 224,128K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 762.30 million. As of now, sales total 262,740 K while income totals -592,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,120 K while its last quarter net income were -4,760 K.