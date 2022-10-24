Investors must take note of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) performance last week, which was 4.97%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $21.13, down -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.60 and dropped to $20.99 before settling in for the closing price of $21.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has traded in a range of $15.89-$25.51.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 208.00%. With a float of $85.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.90 million.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.92, operating margin of +7.96, and the pretax margin is +6.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 168,371. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,087 shares at a rate of $20.82, taking the stock ownership to the 36,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 8,869 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,856. This insider now owns 438,326 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 195.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.63% during the next five years compared to 42.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.52. However, in the short run, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.58. Second resistance stands at $21.90. The third major resistance level sits at $22.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.68. The third support level lies at $20.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.90 billion has total of 89,297K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,122 M in contrast with the sum of 215,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,125 M and last quarter income was -63,640 K.