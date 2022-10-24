Investors must take note of Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) performance last week, which was 0.36%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $35.74, up 3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.99 and dropped to $35.45 before settling in for the closing price of $35.54. Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has traded in a range of $35.19-$50.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.40%. With a float of $990.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $993.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31518 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.24, operating margin of +16.75, and the pretax margin is +5.62.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Exelon Corporation is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 211,378. In this transaction CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC of this company sold 4,451 shares at a rate of $47.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s SVP & Corporate Controller sold 21,400 for $47.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,854. This insider now owns 2,337 shares in total.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

The latest stats from [Exelon Corporation, EXC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.48 million was inferior to 8.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.69. The third major resistance level sits at $37.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.23. The third support level lies at $34.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.12 billion has total of 980,472K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,347 M in contrast with the sum of 1,706 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,239 M and last quarter income was 465,000 K.