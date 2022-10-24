Investors must take note of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) performance last week, which was 11.40%.

On October 21, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) opened at $3.48, higher 6.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.455 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Price fluctuations for GOL have ranged from $2.74 to $7.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $168.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14290 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

The latest stats from [Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., GOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

There are currently 198,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 695.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,377 M according to its annual income of -1,338 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,790 K and its income totaled -579,340 K.