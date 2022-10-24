Investors must take note of Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) performance last week, which was 3.16%.

On October 21, 2022, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) opened at $2.67, lower -3.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.67 and dropped to $2.435 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Price fluctuations for KIND have ranged from $2.43 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.30% at the time writing. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

The firm has a total of 602 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.81. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.23.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

There are currently 386,031K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 192,200 K according to its annual income of -95,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,540 K and its income totaled -36,840 K.