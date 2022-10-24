Investors must take note of SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) performance last week, which was -3.39%.

On October 21, 2022, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) opened at $37.19, lower -1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.62 and dropped to $36.45 before settling in for the closing price of $37.71. Price fluctuations for SLG have ranged from $35.77 to $85.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -14.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.50% at the time writing. With a float of $62.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 931 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.36 in the near term. At $38.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.74. The third support level lies at $35.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

There are currently 64,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 843,990 K according to its annual income of 457,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,450 K and its income totaled -38,540 K.