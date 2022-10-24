Investors must take note of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) performance last week, which was 6.45%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.03, soaring 3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.13 and dropped to $23.64 before settling in for the closing price of $24.22. Within the past 52 weeks, SPR’s price has moved between $21.51 and $53.31.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -10.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.00%. With a float of $104.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.68, operating margin of -11.00, and the pretax margin is -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 14,775. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 18,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $31.91, making the entire transaction worth $15,955. This insider now owns 18,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

The latest stats from [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.10. The third major resistance level sits at $25.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.28. The third support level lies at $22.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.65 billion based on 105,138K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,953 M and income totals -540,800 K. The company made 1,258 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -122,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.