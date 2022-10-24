Investors must take note of The Macerich Company’s (MAC) performance last week, which was 4.43%.

On October 21, 2022, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) opened at $9.38, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.4901 and dropped to $9.19 before settling in for the closing price of $9.40. Price fluctuations for MAC have ranged from $7.40 to $22.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 104.30% at the time writing. With a float of $205.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.72, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is -6.26.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 75,750. In this transaction EVP, Business Development of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.58, taking the stock ownership to the 46,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $7.54, making the entire transaction worth $30,180. This insider now owns 36,310 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.96 while generating a return on equity of -1.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -54.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Macerich Company (MAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.45 in the near term. At $9.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. The third support level lies at $8.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

There are currently 214,776K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 847,440 K according to its annual income of 14,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,090 K and its income totaled -15,380 K.