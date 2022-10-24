Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) with a beta value of 1.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1446, soaring 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.1414 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, JAGX’s price has moved between $0.14 and $2.66.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 98.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.80%. With a float of $95.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.86 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2012, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4158. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1481. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1560. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1402, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1369. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1323.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.00 million based on 120,037K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,340 K and income totals -52,610 K. The company made 2,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.