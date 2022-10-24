JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) soared 1.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 21, 2022, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) opened at $8.48, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.82 and dropped to $8.38 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. Price fluctuations for JELD have ranged from $8.39 to $28.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.50% at the time writing. With a float of $83.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.22 million.

In an organization with 24700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.27, operating margin of +6.14, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 273,332. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 31,900 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 11,596,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 61,000 for $9.08, making the entire transaction worth $553,947. This insider now owns 11,570,980 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.30% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.41. However, in the short run, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.85. Second resistance stands at $8.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.13.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

There are currently 84,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 740.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,772 M according to its annual income of 168,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,331 M and its income totaled 45,830 K.