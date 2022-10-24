JFrog Ltd. (FROG) kicked off at the price of $25.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) stock priced at $24.42, up 2.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.22 and dropped to $23.91 before settling in for the closing price of $24.42. FROG’s price has ranged from $16.36 to $42.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -563.40%. With a float of $78.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.28, operating margin of -28.45, and the pretax margin is -32.72.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 1,029,460. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $22.88, taking the stock ownership to the 5,612,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $24.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,248,650. This insider now owns 5,304,683 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -563.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JFrog Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 535.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Looking closely at JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.78. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.35. Second resistance stands at $26.96. The third major resistance level sits at $28.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.72.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.57 billion, the company has a total of 97,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 206,680 K while annual income is -64,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 67,810 K while its latest quarter income was -23,770 K.