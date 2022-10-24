JNCE (Jounce Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 0.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.95, soaring 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.8614 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Within the past 52 weeks, JNCE’s price has moved between $1.88 and $9.81.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.10%. With a float of $41.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.68 million.

The firm has a total of 137 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.49, operating margin of -338.41, and the pretax margin is -337.67.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 54,676. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 8,222 shares at a rate of $6.65, taking the stock ownership to the 52,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 6,205 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $41,263. This insider now owns 64,216 shares in total.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -337.73 while generating a return on equity of -41.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jounce Therapeutics Inc., JNCE], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s (JNCE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1450, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8913. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6200.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 106.19 million based on 51,694K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,910 K and income totals -90,870 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,513 K in sales during its previous quarter.