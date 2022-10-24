Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is expecting -36.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 21, 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $12.88, lower -1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.17 and dropped to $12.77 before settling in for the closing price of $13.27. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $12.97 to $48.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.20% at the time writing. With a float of $873.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $884.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 78831 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42 and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.27 million, its volume of 4.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.25 in the near term. At $13.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.47.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 889,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 3,927 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,445 M and its income totaled -23,410 K.