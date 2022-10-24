L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) 20 Days SMA touches 10.94%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) stock priced at $240.00, up 3.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $248.74 and dropped to $239.70 before settling in for the closing price of $239.00. LHX’s price has ranged from $200.71 to $279.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 24.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.10%. With a float of $190.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of +12.48, and the pretax margin is +12.82.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 2,741,200. In this transaction Vice President & CHRO of this company sold 12,460 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. sold 10,000 for $230.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,000. This insider now owns 27,293 shares in total.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.70, a number that is poised to hit 3.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

Looking closely at L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.05.

During the past 100 days, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s (LHX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.76. However, in the short run, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $250.37. Second resistance stands at $253.15. The third major resistance level sits at $258.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $242.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $237.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $234.29.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.25 billion, the company has a total of 191,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,814 M while annual income is 1,846 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,135 M while its latest quarter income was 471,000 K.