Last month’s performance of -0.78% for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is certainly impressive

On October 21, 2022, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) opened at $39.73, higher 3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.94 and dropped to $39.532 before settling in for the closing price of $40.28. Price fluctuations for TOL have ranged from $40.15 to $75.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 94.70% at the time writing. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.33 million.

In an organization with 5100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +11.61, and the pretax margin is +12.52.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 7.08%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 44,601. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $44.60, taking the stock ownership to the 71,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $72.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,803,200. This insider now owns 159,919 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.48 while generating a return on equity of 16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.46, a number that is poised to hit 3.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.89. However, in the short run, Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.38. Second resistance stands at $42.08. The third major resistance level sits at $42.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.92. The third support level lies at $38.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

There are currently 113,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,790 M according to its annual income of 833,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,495 M and its income totaled 273,470 K.