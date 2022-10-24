Last month’s performance of 2.93% for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is certainly impressive

October 21, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $2.33, that was 4.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.17 – $6.74.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 196.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.43 in the near term. At $2.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. The third support level lies at $2.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 248,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 646.78 million. As of now, sales total 10,490 K while income totals -200,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,100 K while its last quarter net income were -39,730 K.