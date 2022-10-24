Last month’s performance of -27.19% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) stock priced at $0.2233, down -3.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.1901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. WINT’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $2.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.30%. With a float of $21.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33 employees.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 226,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,100. This insider now owns 72,800 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3518, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6896. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2242 in the near term. At $0.2265, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2286. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2198, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2177. The third support level lies at $0.2154 if the price breaches the second support level.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.79 million, the company has a total of 30,628K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -67,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -17,333 K.