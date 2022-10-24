Last month’s performance of 3.97% for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is certainly impressive

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $2.54, up 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.525 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has traded in a range of $2.26-$4.01.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.90%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200651 employees.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.63 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.78 billion has total of 16,794,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70,391 M in contrast with the sum of 9,612 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,464 M and last quarter income was 2,502 M.