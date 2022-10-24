Last month’s performance of 34.91% for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) stock priced at $7.60, down -2.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $7.33 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. GLOP’s price has ranged from $3.24 to $7.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -190.40%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.58, operating margin of +44.49, and the pretax margin is +1.76.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of GasLog Partners LP is 29.66%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.76 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -190.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.10% during the next five years compared to -17.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GasLog Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, GasLog Partners LP’s (GLOP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.66 in the near term. At $7.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. The third support level lies at $6.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 370.33 million, the company has a total of 52,797K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 326,140 K while annual income is 5,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 84,920 K while its latest quarter income was 760 K.