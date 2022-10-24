Last month’s performance of -8.26% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is certainly impressive

On October 21, 2022, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $6.53, lower -5.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.585 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $6.58. Price fluctuations for SWN have ranged from $3.81 to $9.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 938 employees.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) saw its 5-day average volume 25.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 34.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.46 in the near term. At $6.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. The third support level lies at $5.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,114,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,667 M according to its annual income of -25,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,138 M and its income totaled 1,173 M.