Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) to new highs

On October 21, 2022, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.1436, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.12 to $9.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.80% at the time writing. With a float of $14.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.63 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 4.68%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], we can find that recorded value of 6.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 387.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9919. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1489. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1544. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1588. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1390, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1346. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1291.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 15,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,550 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 970 K and its income totaled -4,300 K.