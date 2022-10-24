Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) to new highs

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $2.92, up 5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has traded in a range of $2.84-$7.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -98.00%. With a float of $85.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.90, operating margin of +69.79, and the pretax margin is +44.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,010,056. In this transaction EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 277,778 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 280,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, CAO sold 355 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,708. This insider now owns 833 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.70.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.16 billion has total of 92,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,970 M in contrast with the sum of 98,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 564,230 K and last quarter income was 8,370 K.