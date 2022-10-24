Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) posted a -12.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 21, 2022, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) trading session started at the price of $1.36, that was 7.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5899 and dropped to $1.3501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. A 52-week range for WNW has been $0.53 – $6.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.80%. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meiwu Technology Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 49.29%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Looking closely at Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 68.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9930. However, in the short run, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5900. Second resistance stands at $1.7000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1300.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are 32,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.66 million. As of now, sales total 12,260 K while income totals -1,080 K.