MetLife Inc. (MET) average volume reaches $4.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) stock priced at $66.30, up 3.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.175 and dropped to $66.015 before settling in for the closing price of $66.02. MET’s price has ranged from $57.05 to $73.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.60%. With a float of $670.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 274,456. In this transaction EVP & Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,060 shares at a rate of $67.60, taking the stock ownership to the 55,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer sold 4,060 for $67.60, making the entire transaction worth $274,456. This insider now owns 55,299 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.43% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MetLife Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Looking closely at MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET), its last 5-days average volume was 3.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.84. However, in the short run, MetLife Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.38. Second resistance stands at $69.07. The third major resistance level sits at $70.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.63.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.39 billion, the company has a total of 813,206K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,080 M while annual income is 6,554 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,556 M while its latest quarter income was 132,000 K.