NAK (Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.) dropped -2.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.24, down -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has traded in a range of $0.23-$0.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.10%. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2671, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3150. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2420. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2442. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2353, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2308. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2286.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.64 million has total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,188 K.