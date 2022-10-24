NIO Inc. (NIO) soared 2.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $10.67, up 2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.21 and dropped to $10.4101 before settling in for the closing price of $10.97. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has traded in a range of $10.71-$44.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

In an organization with 15204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.30%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIO Inc.’s (NIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 55.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 59.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.84. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.31. Second resistance stands at $11.55. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.37 billion has total of 1,669,006K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,671 M in contrast with the sum of -625,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,537 M and last quarter income was -399,540 K.