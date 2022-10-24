No matter how cynical the overall market is, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.00%

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $196.58, soaring 4.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $208.45 and dropped to $192.63 before settling in for the closing price of $198.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ALGN’s price has moved between $197.78 and $713.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 29.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.80%. With a float of $73.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 264,420. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $264.42, taking the stock ownership to the 18,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,700 for $298.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,999,842. This insider now owns 174,801 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.23) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.82.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $237.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $335.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $202.64 in the near term. At $205.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $210.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $194.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $186.94.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.08 billion based on 78,108K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,953 M and income totals 772,020 K. The company made 969,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 112,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.