No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.62%

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock priced at $114.792, up 3.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.59 and dropped to $114.50 before settling in for the closing price of $115.25. AMZN’s price has ranged from $101.26 to $188.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 28.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.90%. With a float of $9.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.18 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1523000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 58,325. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $116.65, taking the stock ownership to the 113,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 520 for $112.20, making the entire transaction worth $58,345. This insider now owns 113,640 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.25% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amazon.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Looking closely at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days average volume was 50.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 73.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.27. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.52. Second resistance stands at $119.67. The third major resistance level sits at $121.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.28.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1279.60 billion, the company has a total of 10,187,555K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,822 M while annual income is 33,364 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,234 M while its latest quarter income was -2,028 M.