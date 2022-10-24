No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) performance over the last week is recorded 4.39%

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $2.028, up 5.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $1.16-$6.28.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.60%. With a float of $284.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.55 million.

The firm has a total of 299 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO], we can find that recorded value of 5.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.86.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 684.48 million has total of 289,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,670 K and last quarter income was -32,160 K.