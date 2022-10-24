No matter how cynical the overall market is, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) performance over the last week is recorded 20.22%

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.11, up 7.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.128 and dropped to $0.0911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, DBGI has traded in a range of $0.06-$6.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -311.60%. With a float of $49.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.09 million, its volume of 29.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 282.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1203 in the near term. At $0.1426, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1572. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0834, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0688. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0465.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.10 million has total of 53,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,580 K in contrast with the sum of -32,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,740 K and last quarter income was -9,530 K.