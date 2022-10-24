No matter how cynical the overall market is, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) performance over the last week is recorded 5.85%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.12, plunging -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.62 and dropped to $12.875 before settling in for the closing price of $13.31. Within the past 52 weeks, DKNG’s price has moved between $9.77 and $50.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.10%. With a float of $434.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $437.03 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.72, operating margin of -114.62, and the pretax margin is -117.10.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 5,567,490. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 320,356 shares at a rate of $17.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,253,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider sold 338,027 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $5,265,645. This insider now owns 4,574,193 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.53 while generating a return on equity of -70.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.79, a number that is poised to hit -1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DraftKings Inc., DKNG], we can find that recorded value of 14.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.91. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.97.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.28 billion based on 841,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,296 M and income totals -1,523 M. The company made 466,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -217,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.