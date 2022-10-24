No matter how cynical the overall market is, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) performance over the last week is recorded 5.50%

On October 21, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) opened at $0.51, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.5035 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Price fluctuations for FFIE have ranged from $0.50 to $9.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -276.80% at the time writing. With a float of $183.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 745 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 55.12%, while institutional ownership is 25.10%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.75 million, its volume of 12.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0831, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2436. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5437 in the near term. At $0.5564, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5109, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4908. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4781.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are currently 327,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 181.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -516,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -141,694 K.