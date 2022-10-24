No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.19%

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.71, up 24.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.686 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, KLR has traded in a range of $0.69-$14.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.60%. With a float of $31.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.41 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kaleyra Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 59,826. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 39,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 777,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s CEO sold 43,371 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $67,355. This insider now owns 816,289 shares in total.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kaleyra Inc., KLR], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3738, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2817. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8847. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9395. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0339. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7355, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6411. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5863.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.91 million has total of 44,344K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 267,740 K in contrast with the sum of -34,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 81,110 K and last quarter income was -15,840 K.