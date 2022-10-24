No matter how cynical the overall market is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.59%

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock priced at $5.86, up 4.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $5.84 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. MLCO’s price has ranged from $4.06 to $12.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -14.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.80%. With a float of $459.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17878 employees.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.13 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.12 billion, the company has a total of 456,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,012 M while annual income is -811,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 296,110 K while its latest quarter income was -251,460 K.