No matter how cynical the overall market is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) performance over the last week is recorded -60.35%

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) stock priced at $4.60, up 2.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. NGM’s price has ranged from $2.92 to $21.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $63.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.27 million.

The firm has a total of 225 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.86, operating margin of -154.97, and the pretax margin is -154.51.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 303,256. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.79, taking the stock ownership to the 190,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $159,140. This insider now owns 130,000 shares in total.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -154.51 while generating a return on equity of -39.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NGM], we can find that recorded value of 5.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NGM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 511.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 213.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 391.36 million, the company has a total of 80,366K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 77,880 K while annual income is -120,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,290 K while its latest quarter income was -46,520 K.